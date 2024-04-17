‘Happy Birthday My Manicorn,’ Says Aditi Rao Hydari As She Wishes Fiancé Siddharth On His Birthday

It wasn't long ago that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their relationship official by sharing a photo of their engagement. Now, on the actor's birthday, Aditi has a special message. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of black and white photos of herself with Siddharth, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

In the note, Aditi affectionately referred to Siddharth as her "Manicorn" and called herself his "forever cheerleader." As soon as she posted the pictures, fans of the couple flooded the comment section with love and wishes.

Aditi and Siddharth were rumored to be in a relationship for a while, but they only made it official after announcing their engagement. On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.