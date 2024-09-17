 Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’ (Exclusive)
Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Losing OTT Debut Because Of Show:‘It Is Difficult..’ (Exclusive)

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma opens up on losing her OTT debut because of her work schedule and also speaks about her exit from the show.

Madalsa Sharma, who rose to fame as Kavya in Anupamaa, recently quit the show. Though she was happy with the journey, she shared that with so many leaps happening in the show, her character somewhere lost its prominence.

 She said, “Four years is a long time to be part of a TV show. You amalgamate with the character that it is difficult for you as well as the viewers to part with it. But as everything that begins has to end one day so was it for Kavya.”

“The story of Anupama was taking so many leaps and twists I had started feeling Kavya was losing her identity. So I talked with the team and specifically with producer Mr. Rajan Shahi, and we mutually decided to part. It was a very emotional parting. We still share the same bonding and warmth,” she added.

 Her character, Kavya, became the poster image of an independent working woman with strong opinions. She feels her next project should also be something similar, as it will resonate with the audience.

 She said, “My image of Kavya as an independent working woman of today clicked very well with the viewers. I feel something along the same lines would work for me. Rest I leave on the imagination of the writers and directors. We have so much talent around.” 

She also admitted that she couldn’t make her OTT debut despite a few offers because of her work schedule. She said, “While doing a daily soap, it is difficult to commit to something else.”

 What next? “I want to choose some role that takes me ahead of Anupamaa,” Madalsa ended.

