Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years Following Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit: 'No Spice Left...'

Madalsa Sharma, who portrayed Kavya in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has bid farewell to the series after four years. The actress said that when she joined the show in 2020, the main characters were Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), and Kavya.

Speaking to the Times of India, Madalsa shared that her character, Kavya, was pivotal in creating upheaval in Anupama's life, which changed things for everyone in the storyline. "Kavya was shown to be an independent and strong woman, who had the guts to fall in love with a married man and pursue him. My character had tremendous growth, but in the past one year I felt that the story moved on from Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama," she added.

Further, she stated that there was not much spice or spark left in her character, but if Kavya continued playing the grey character that she played earlier, she would have continued to be a part of the show.

"For the past few months, the creative team tried to do something different with my character, but nothing worked out. So, (producer) Rajan Shahi sir and I mutually decided it was best for me to move on," Madalsa said.

Madalsa, who is married to Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh, said that her mother, husband and father-in-law felt that she should move on if she wants to pursue other things and grow.

"I wanted to leave the show when my character was being appreciated and liked. This character will always be close to my heart," she concluded.