 Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of Star Plus' show Anupamaa. Contrary to most of the media reports, we have learnt that Vanraj Shah's character may not return to the show. Read ahead to know what exactly is going on.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the news of Sudhanshu Pandey calling it quits started surfacing on the internet. The same was announced by Sudhanshu on his Instagram handle, which went ahead to give a rise to numerous speculations. Ever since Sudhanshu's exit from the Rajan Shahi show, there have been very speculations surrounding the track of Vanraj Shah. While some media portals went ahead to report that Pankit Thakker has been approached to play the part, a few others later confirmed that Pankit will not be playing Vanraj.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, & Anupamaa Cast Welcome Lord Ganesha On Sets...
article-image

Now, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. A little birdie closely associated with the show tells us that the makers are planning to completely 'omit' the character of Vanraj Shah. The source says, ''As of now, the makers are planning to not bring Vanraj Shah back at all. So, no one is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey yet because the character itself may not comeback.''

The source however further adds that this developement is still tentative and the makers of Anupamaa have been giving it a thought. A few days ago, the news of media being banned on the sets of the Rupali Ganguly starrer started doing rounds. It was reported that the makers of Anupamaa have temporarily banned the media from the sets of the show as they were shooting for a 'high voltage drama' sequence.

Read Also
Media Banned On Mumbai Sets Of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Makers Plan BIG Twist On New Vanraj's...
article-image

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Sudhanshu had opened up on his exit from the show and had mentioned that his growth in the show was stunted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs
Video: Cute Interaction Between Kid & Other Passenger Goes Viral On Flight to Singapore
Video: Cute Interaction Between Kid & Other Passenger Goes Viral On Flight to Singapore
Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair
Mount Mary Fair 2024: History And Significance Of Bandra's Most Awaited Fair
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...

Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Chhorii 2: 8 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Watch This Year

Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Protects His Mom From Crowd As They Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Mehta Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony...

Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Mehta Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony...