Vanraj Shah's Character Likely To NOT Return To Anupamaa, Makers To Mark Its End? (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the news of Sudhanshu Pandey calling it quits started surfacing on the internet. The same was announced by Sudhanshu on his Instagram handle, which went ahead to give a rise to numerous speculations. Ever since Sudhanshu's exit from the Rajan Shahi show, there have been very speculations surrounding the track of Vanraj Shah. While some media portals went ahead to report that Pankit Thakker has been approached to play the part, a few others later confirmed that Pankit will not be playing Vanraj.

Now, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. A little birdie closely associated with the show tells us that the makers are planning to completely 'omit' the character of Vanraj Shah. The source says, ''As of now, the makers are planning to not bring Vanraj Shah back at all. So, no one is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey yet because the character itself may not comeback.''

The source however further adds that this developement is still tentative and the makers of Anupamaa have been giving it a thought. A few days ago, the news of media being banned on the sets of the Rupali Ganguly starrer started doing rounds. It was reported that the makers of Anupamaa have temporarily banned the media from the sets of the show as they were shooting for a 'high voltage drama' sequence.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Sudhanshu had opened up on his exit from the show and had mentioned that his growth in the show was stunted.