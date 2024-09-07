 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, & Anupamaa Cast Welcome Lord Ganesha On Sets (VIDEO)
The video showcased the team's dedication to honouring the beloved divinity even amidst their busy filming schedule

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
The Anupamaa team gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, with a Lord Ganesha idol placed on their set. The popular TV show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The festive atmosphere was captured on camera and is now going viral on the internet. The video showcases the team’s dedication to honoring the beloved deity even amidst their busy filming schedule.

It featured Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role of Anupamaa, and Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj Kapadia, participating in a traditional Ganesh Chaturthi ceremony. During the celebration, they performed the aarti for the auspicious occasion.

The team came together to perform aarti, offer flowers, and deliver sweets to the decorated Ganesh idol. Their joyful spirits were obvious as they shared their hopes for wealth and happiness for the coming year.

The celebration not only showcased the traditional values but also the bond and unity of the entire Anupamaa cast. Fans on social media appreciated this glimpse into the cast’s personal celebration and highlighting the festival's joyful spirit.

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey On His Character Losing Value After Gaurav Khanna's Entry: 'Show Cannot...
A few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj, left the show. The makers are searching for a suitable actor to replace him, and, according to reports, Pankit Tankker is being considered for the role.

Anupamaa, the drama series, premiered on July 13, 2020, on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

