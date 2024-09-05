 Media Banned On Mumbai Sets Of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Makers Plan BIG Twist On New Vanraj's Return: REPORTS
According to recent media reports, the makers of Anupamaa have banned the media on the sets of the show temporarily. Not just this, actors of the show have also been asked to sign an NDA bond. A few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey had announced his exit from the show. The actor took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is no longer a part of the Rupali Ganguly starrer.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Anupamaa which is led by Rupali Ganguly has been making headlines for quite some time now. The show has been an audience favourite for the past 4 years now and has constantly been numero uno on the TRP charts too. However, in the past few days, the show became the talk of the town, after Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the antagonist of the show, called it quits.

Ever since Sudhanshu's exit from the show, there have been various speculations surrounding the upcoming track of Anupamaa. While the makers have smartly shifted the story line to Toshu taking over the Shah house after Vanraj's 'mysterious disappearance,' Anu has decided to uncover the truth behind his disappearance and to bring him back to the Shah house. Now, with all of this going on, the makers of Anupamaa have decided to bann the media from visiting the sets temporarily.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the team of Anupamaa has been shooting for an important sequence and they plan on keeping the upcoming track of the show a secret. Due to this, the media access on sets of Anupamaa has been restricted temporarily. Not just this, the actors of the show too have been asked to sign an NDA. The makers of Anupamaa are apparently planning a major twist that may mark Vanraj Shah's return or exit from the show.

For the uninformed, Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in the show, took to his Instagram handle a few days ago to announce his exit from the show. In an exclusive chat with us, the actor opened up on his exit and said, ''As an actor, I did not have much left and I felt it was the time to move on. You know your personal growth as an actor is important too. For four years, I did my best and gave Vanraj Shah my all. But I did feel that my growth was stunted and when I reached that stage, I decided to call it quits.''

It was earlier reported that Pankit Thakker will be seen playing the new Vanraj Shah, however, the actor has refuted from the said reports.

