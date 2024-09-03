'Jab Tak No 1 Nahi Ho Jaate...': Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Hitesh Bharadwaj On Beating Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa (Exclusive)

With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reclaiming its spot on the TRP charts, ardent viewers of the show can heave a sigh of relief and can finally let the rumours of the show going off air behind them. Hitesh Bharadwaj, who essays the titular character of the show post the recent leap, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and poured his heart out on the show's resurrection, the downfall, aspiring to be numero uno and more.

After weeks of underperforming, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back on the TRP charts and how. Does it finally feel like an answer to everyone who thought that the show has sunken?

To be honest, I am not even thinking in that direction. TRP se jyda is baat ki khushi hai ke audience ko show pasand aaraha hai. I have always believed in wanting my hardwork to reach the audience. Yes I am happy because puri unit ka hardwork succesful hua hai. Humari baat audience tak pohch rahi hai. Number 1 or 2 does not matter to me, what matters is that my craft is reaching and being appreciated by my viewers.

With Shakti's exit from the show, the audience found it difficult to accept your entry in the show and it clearly reflected on the ratings too. You were also trolled on social media. Did it ever affect your morale?

No, absolutely not. You know, when you have a favourite toy and if it breaks, it tends to hurt you a lot. But then slowly, you move on. I think it was the same here. When you get a new toy, you then get attached to that one. Jung nahi jeetni thi, sirf better perform karna tha. I am also thankful to Shashi Sumeet mam that she gave me the opportunity to work in Aankh Micholi and that way, I got to work in Ghum too. So yes, my morale was never down. When I took up Aankh Micholi, people questioned me for picking up the role. Sab ne criticize kia. But I wanted to work with the production house, you have to work with better people in order to grow in life. When the channel saw me in that show, they must have also thought 'isme kuch hai.' Haan, hate comments thhe when I entered Ghum initially but I did not pay heed. We did slip down to the 5th spot but it did not bother me. I picked the show because the character was very nice. I have never played a character like this.

What was it about the character of Rajat that struck a chord with you?

I have never played a father on screen. I have played a lover boy, my character in Aankh Micholi was different too, but never played a father, so I decided to give it a shot. Also, I resonate to the character of Rajat a lot. He is a self made person and so am I. When I started up, I was nothing, I had no god father. I made it here very slowly and steadily. I started off 10 years ago and did everything only by myself, by my hard work. So I think Rajat and I are very similar that way.

Now that the show has reclaimed its second spot, are you now aspiring to beat Anupamaa one day and become numero uno?

Ofcourse. I aim to be number one. And I know we will, because we work really hard. We have everything it takes to be number one. From the story, to the positive work environment, to the hard work, we have it all. Also, I am a very competitive person and I think it is important too. Toh jab tak number one nahi ho jate hum, tab tak khushi nahi hogi. Mujhe khushi finishing se hi hoti hai. Number 2, number 3 se nahi. So yes, I aim to be number one and sustain that spot too. I am competitive in a healthy way. I really like Anupamaa too but I want to see our show on the top.

There have been a lot of comparisions of the story line of GHKKPM being similar to Divyanka and Karan's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. What do you think of the same?

Honestly, I would not want to comment on that. Show humara acha hai, logo ko pasand aaraha hai, so I think people should not do these comparisons. Har kahani ka apna ek take hota hai. In this case, I dont find the social media comments worth it. You are liking the show then have fun na, ye kya controversy hai? Kamaal ki baat hai ye.

