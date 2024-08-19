Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’

Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved and talked about shows on the channel. Post the recent leap in the show, the viewers have been somewhat disoriented with the new track and are taking their time to come to terms with the change of story line. This in turn has shown a massive impact on the TRPs of the show and it has slipped down to the fifth spot from the usual 2nd or 3rd spot on the TRP charts.

While the show still enjoys a good rating of 2.0-2.1 points, there have been reports circulating in the media that suggest that the channel is all set to axe the show. Now reacting to the news, Hitesh Bharadwaj, who replaced Shakti Arora as the new lead of the show has reacted to the same and has given a sigh of relief to the ardent fans of the show. Talking to Gossips TV about the same, the actor rubbished the rumour and stated that the show is totally safe. He also asked everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours.

While Bhavika Sharma remained unavailable for any comments on the same, Hitesh’s confirmation has finally put all the rumours surrounding the show going off air to rest.

The current track of the show revolves around the pre wedding preparations of Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma). In one of the recent episodes, popular singer Shaan was also seen gracing the episode.