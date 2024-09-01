 'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa

'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being Responsible For His Exit From Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently took the internet by storm after announcing his exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, has now opened up on the claims of Rupali being responsible for his exit from the show. The actor has also reacted to the news of his participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently in the headlines for quitting one of the most popular family drama 'Anupamaa' has cleared that nobody is responsible for his exit from the show, and it is his decision to move on in his career.

Read Also
'Sir Aate The Aur...': Anupamaa's Chandni Bhagwnani On Fallout Between Sudhanshu Pandey & Rajan...
article-image

Sudhanshu, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. During an award function in Mumbai, Sudhanshu cleared the air behind his exit from the show, and refuted the rumours about Rupali being responsible for the action.

Talking to the media he said, "Nobody is responsible for anyone's exit. It is my wish whether I want to do something or not. Agar maine decide kiya ki mai thoda move on karna chahta hu to maine kia." (If I decided I wanted to move on a little, I did.) Koi iske liye responsible nahi hai, aur koi responsible ho bhi nahi sakta, shayad itni taakat kisi me hai bhi nahi ki koi responsible ho mere jaise actor ko nikaalne ke liye ya kahin se jaane ke liye. I don't think it is fair ki kisi ko ham responsible thehraye," he shared.

He further shared, "Maine aaj tak Rupali ka naam nahi liya. She is my friend. Why will I say something like this about her?"

FPJ Shorts
'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day
'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas' A Day
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!
Read Also
From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's...
article-image

Clearing his stance on being a part of the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', Sudhanshu added, "Bilkul galat news hai mere bhai ... aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Kabhi host karne ke liye bulaenge to mai zarur jaunga kyunki mai host acha kar leta hun." On August 28, Sudhanshu did an Instagram live session with his fans and revealed about his 'important announcement' of quitting 'Anupamaa'.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It also stars Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the pivotal roles. It airs on Star Plus.

Read Also
'Bartan Toh Khadakte Hai': Aashish Mehrotra REACTS To Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly's Differences...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...

'Bipolar Disorder, Psychotic Symptoms Aane Lage': Honey Singh Recalls Smoking '12 Joints Of Charas'...

Bhopal's Shivam Pandey Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors

Bhopal's Shivam Pandey Featured In Kannada Film ‘My Hero’ With Hollywood Actors

From Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 toThe Judge from Hell, 5 must-watch K-dramas and movies releasing...

From Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 toThe Judge from Hell, 5 must-watch K-dramas and movies releasing...

Actor Or Politician? Emergency Actress Kangana Ranaut Reveals Who She Would Marry

Actor Or Politician? Emergency Actress Kangana Ranaut Reveals Who She Would Marry