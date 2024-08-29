 From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFrom Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa

From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa, has now called it quits. The actor took to his Instagram handle yesterday to announce his exit from the show. Ever since his announcement, there have been various speculations surrounding the reason behind his sudden exit.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Sudhanshu Pandey, who was seen essaying the pivotal character of Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has called it quits from the show. The actor took to his Instagram handle on the 28th of August and revealed that he has quit the show. Talking about his sudden exit from the show, the actor went ahead to add that he wants to focus on exploring different opportunities in his career now.

Read Also
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta...
article-image

While Sudhanshu's live video did not indicate any sort of feud of him with Rupali Ganguly or Rajan Shahi, there have been several reports in the media on his exit. One such report suggests that the actor had a fall out with Rupali Ganguly, the titular character of the show, which resulted into his ouster.

In another report, it is stated that Sudhanshu had a fallout with Rajan Shahi and hence decided to part ways with the show. Both Rajan Shahi and Sudhanshu have also unfollowed each other from their social media handles too, which somewhere also confirms this report. According to a few other reports, it is also being said that Sudhanshu may not have voluntarily called it quits, but may have been asked to leave. However, there is no clarity on this aspect as of now.

Read Also
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly...
article-image

In his Instagram live video yesterday, Sudhanshu revealed that he has not been shooting for Anupamaa after Rakshanbandhan and that with a heavy heart, he is now calling it quits.

FPJ Shorts
From The Campus: What’s Next After Graduation? Mumbai Students Opine On Postgraduate Courses
From The Campus: What’s Next After Graduation? Mumbai Students Opine On Postgraduate Courses
VIDEO: MC Stan's Fan Grabs & Forcefully Hugs Him On Stage During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai
VIDEO: MC Stan's Fan Grabs & Forcefully Hugs Him On Stage During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai
From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa
From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa
International Students ‘Cannot Speak Basic English To Follow Courses’: Report
International Students ‘Cannot Speak Basic English To Follow Courses’: Report

Earlier too, there had been reports of Rupali and Sudhanshu not being on the best terms and having creative differences.

While we await an official confirmation by the actor, the mystery behind Sudhanshu's sudden exit from the show remains unsolved as of now.

Read Also
Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Recalls Getting Molested By Doctor, Opens Up On SHOCKING Casting Couch...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Adnaan Shaikh To Marry Girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh After 2 Years Of Dating

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Adnaan Shaikh To Marry Girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh After 2 Years Of Dating

Problemista OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Problemista OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

VIDEO: MC Stan's Fan Grabs & Forcefully Hugs Him On Stage During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai

VIDEO: MC Stan's Fan Grabs & Forcefully Hugs Him On Stage During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai

Love You To Debt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Thai Film

Love You To Debt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Thai Film

From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's...

From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's...