From Fall Out With Rupali Ganguly To Tiff With Rajan Shahi: Theories Around Sudhanshu Pandey's SUDDEN EXIT From Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey, who was seen essaying the pivotal character of Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has called it quits from the show. The actor took to his Instagram handle on the 28th of August and revealed that he has quit the show. Talking about his sudden exit from the show, the actor went ahead to add that he wants to focus on exploring different opportunities in his career now.

While Sudhanshu's live video did not indicate any sort of feud of him with Rupali Ganguly or Rajan Shahi, there have been several reports in the media on his exit. One such report suggests that the actor had a fall out with Rupali Ganguly, the titular character of the show, which resulted into his ouster.

In another report, it is stated that Sudhanshu had a fallout with Rajan Shahi and hence decided to part ways with the show. Both Rajan Shahi and Sudhanshu have also unfollowed each other from their social media handles too, which somewhere also confirms this report. According to a few other reports, it is also being said that Sudhanshu may not have voluntarily called it quits, but may have been asked to leave. However, there is no clarity on this aspect as of now.

In his Instagram live video yesterday, Sudhanshu revealed that he has not been shooting for Anupamaa after Rakshanbandhan and that with a heavy heart, he is now calling it quits.

Earlier too, there had been reports of Rupali and Sudhanshu not being on the best terms and having creative differences.

While we await an official confirmation by the actor, the mystery behind Sudhanshu's sudden exit from the show remains unsolved as of now.