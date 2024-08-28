 Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'

Sudhanshu Pandey talked to his fans and revealed about his important announcement of quitting the show Anupamaa

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essays the role of Vanraj Shah in the family drama 'Anupamaa' has decided to quit the show, and has expressed gratefulness towards his fans for all the love and support.

In an Instagram live session, Sudhanshu, who has 2.2 million followers, talked to his fans and revealed about his 'important announcement'. Sudhanshu says in the video, "mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon."

(For the last four years, I have been coming to your house every day through a daily soap, playing a character for which I have got lot of love and resentment, but that resentment is also love in a way. If you had not been angry after seeing my character, I would have felt that I am not able to play it properly.)

"I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of 'Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko," he shared.

He further said: "I am not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show 'Anupamaa'. I am thankful for all the love, respect and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works."

"I will play various new characters, will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in future," ended Sudhanshu. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. It airs on Star Plus

