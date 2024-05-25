Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Recalls Getting Molested By Doctor, Opens Up On SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show enjoys a whooping fan following not just in India but all over the world. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts for quite some time now.

Well, Sudhanshu Pandey, who essays the character of Vanraj Shah in the show has recently opened up on a doctor trying to molest him when he was a kid. The actor also recalled his casting couch experience in the industry and revealed how he tackled the same.

Shedding light on the same in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the Anupamaa fame said that he does not believe in the phrase 'kuch paane ke liye kuch khona padta hai.' The actor further states that in the entertainment industry an actor is often expected to 'compromise and adjust' on a few occasions and that not just women, even men tend to fall prey to such situations. Revealing how he tackled these situations, Sudhanshu mentions that he has always been a mentally strong person and that he does not believe in taking shortcuts. The actor then goes ahead to add that he was asked to compromise for many years and renowned directors offered him work in return. However, Sudhanshu then adds that he always knew what he wants in his life and what he does not.

Further opening about a traumatic childhood experience, Sudhanshu recalls a doctor trying to molest him. The Anupamaa fame recalled of going for a family wedding where he happened to meet a doctor. 12 year old Sudhanshu bonded quite well with him. The doctor then asked Sudhanshu to come to his room. Upon going in, Sudhanshu realised what his true intentions were and what was he trying to do. He somehow pushed the doctor and then went ahead to tell everything to his mother. Sudhanshu states that this incident helped him in the future and that whenever someone would ask him to compromise, he would straight away tell them that he is not that type of a person.

Sudhanshu has been a renowned name in the world of entertainment. The actor was a part of the very succesful and popular 'Band of boys' once.