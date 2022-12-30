Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey reveals, 'I would like to believe that professionally I have done really well in 2022'

Sudhanshu Pandey |

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen in the show Anupamaa on Star Plus. With 2023 around the corner, actor Sudhanshu Pandey feels that 2022 has been a good year for him. He also believes that whatever he learnt this year has added to his personality and his overall growth. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about a golden rule he swears by, Sudhanshu says, “As a rule in my life, I have never regretted anything, and similarly, I have always rejoiced in everything that I’ve experienced. So my year, 2022, has been fantastic. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve gained a lot and I’ve grown as a human being so I look at it as a gift that I had.”

The actor plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa and is happy with how the show performed this year. He shares, “I don’t know if my career took off or not. But the show that I’m involved with has done exceedingly well. I’m very happy about that and I would like to believe that professionally I have done really well so I’m happy about it.”

Sudhanshu doesn’t believe in setting goals for just one year, instead, he looks at the bigger picture. “I set my own milestones and I believe my milestones are never-ending and there is no particular milestone that I would like to stop at. I would like to keep growing and would like to take up more challenges, more roles, and more characters, and grow as an actor throughout my professional career,” he explains.

In the coming year, Sudhanshu wants to focus more on his craft and grow not just professionally but personally too. “In 2023, I would like to do a lot better as an actor, a lot better as a professional, a lot better as a human being, and obviously make a lot more money and, you know, gain as much respect professionally as I can. That’s a dream,” he reveals.

When asked if he would like to change anything in 2023, pat comes the reply, “I don’t think so, but I would definitely want to gear up for a lot more work, and a lot more achievements in 2023. I would like to become a better professional and a better human being with each passing year.”

He concludes by saying, “In the end, I would like to look back at my life as having gained a lot of respect as a human being and as a professional, both and I would like to set an example for my children to take it forward too.”