'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Not just for the story line of the show, this time around, the show is also in talks regarding the most talked about 'upcoming leap.' As per a few new media reports, the show is slated for another leap, post which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna will call it quits.

The Free Press Journal, in a bid to gain clarity on the said topic contacted producer Rajan Shahi and a few other sources close to the show and well, the news is definitely untrue. We asked producer Rajan Shahi if the current media reports surrounding Anupamaa's leap and Gaurav and Rupali's departure are true. Replying to us, the ace producer said, ''These reports are baseless.''

Another source close to the production house opened up on Gaurav's departure from the show and completely denied the news. The source exclusively told us, ''The reason why Gaurav is not himself addressing these stories is because these reports are absolutely baseless. Why would Gaurav quit Anupamaa when the show has given him so much? No, the news is absolutely false, he is very much a part of the show.''

One more source very close to the show said, ''These stories are pure gossip. There is no leap and no one is quitting. We do not know where these stories are coming from.''

Well, the clarification of Rajan Shahi and other sources closely related to Anupamaa and the actors of the show, now confirms that the reports by a few media houses are completely false and baseless.

We tried getting in touch with Gaurav Khanna, but the actor remained unavailable for any comments.