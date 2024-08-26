 'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)

'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Rajan Shahi, the producer of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has shut the rumours of the show taking a leap and the actors calling it quits. We also got in touch with multiple other sources to speak about the same and all of them have disregarded these reports.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Not just for the story line of the show, this time around, the show is also in talks regarding the most talked about 'upcoming leap.' As per a few new media reports, the show is slated for another leap, post which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna will call it quits.

Read Also
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To...
article-image

The Free Press Journal, in a bid to gain clarity on the said topic contacted producer Rajan Shahi and a few other sources close to the show and well, the news is definitely untrue. We asked producer Rajan Shahi if the current media reports surrounding Anupamaa's leap and Gaurav and Rupali's departure are true. Replying to us, the ace producer said, ''These reports are baseless.''

Another source close to the production house opened up on Gaurav's departure from the show and completely denied the news. The source exclusively told us, ''The reason why Gaurav is not himself addressing these stories is because these reports are absolutely baseless. Why would Gaurav quit Anupamaa when the show has given him so much? No, the news is absolutely false, he is very much a part of the show.''

One more source very close to the show said, ''These stories are pure gossip. There is no leap and no one is quitting. We do not know where these stories are coming from.''

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2024: Inside Look at New Interior Features and Design
Paytm Shares Tumbles 8% On NSE After VIjay Shekhar Sharma Receives Show-Cause Notice From SEBI
Paytm Shares Tumbles 8% On NSE After VIjay Shekhar Sharma Receives Show-Cause Notice From SEBI
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'

Well, the clarification of Rajan Shahi and other sources closely related to Anupamaa and the actors of the show, now confirms that the reports by a few media houses are completely false and baseless.

We tried getting in touch with Gaurav Khanna, but the actor remained unavailable for any comments.

Read Also
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly...

'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly...

Buddy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Buddy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ordinary Angels OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To...

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To...

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car

Shivani Kumari Yet To Receive Bigg Boss OTT 3 Money, Manager Clarifies She Did NOT Buy New Car