'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)

Shivam Khajuria, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news ever since his exit from the show. The actor, who was once suppose to re enter the show after the story line would further proceed, was eventually replaced by Romit Raaj and denied rumours of his replacement being similar to Shehzada Dhami's ouster from the show.

Media reports from the past few days have been suggesting that the actor has now been roped in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa and that he may be seen essaying Aadhya's 'love interest' in the show. Amid all these speculations, The Free Press Journal got in touch with Shivam to get a better clarity on the same and the actor spoke his heart out.

When asked about the news of his entry in the Rupali Ganguly starrer, Shivam said, ''I have no clue. I am out of town as of now. I don't know where this news is coming from. Will go and check with the team once ke exactly hai kya.''

Further revealing his conversation with Rajan Shahi on the same, Shivam said, ''Rajan sir se meri abtak direct aise baat nahi hui hai but on this Anupamaa news, all he asked me to do was not focus on these reports. Unhone kaha Don't go on these reports, we will tell you when something is finalised for you.''

We asked Shivam to clear the air once and for all and to tell our readers which show among Anupamaa and Ek Prem Kahani is he actually doing. The actor said, ''Mujhe hi clear pata nahi hai abhi. I am just waiting for the project, to be offered the role. Now it is up to the makers to decide.''

When asked, as an actor, if he'd want to go with a succesful show like Anupamaa or lead a completely new show, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame said, ''As an actor, I would want to work with the best people. Phir chahe wo Anupamaa ho ya Ek Prem Kahani. Ofcourse, Anupamaa is a big opportunity. Lets see what the makers have planned. Dekh na padega how they have formed the character for me in the show. And if you ask me about Ek Prem Kahani, I will give it my best. I will give my best to whatever comes my way.''

While Shivam has not clearly denied his entry in Anupamaa, the actor has certainly not fully agreed to the news too. It will be interesting to see which among the two shows does Shivam take up.