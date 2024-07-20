 Shivam Khajuria On Pratiksha Honmukhe's RETURN To Television After Ouster From Yeh Rihsta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'She Has Everything..' (Exclusive)
Shivam Khajuria, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, speaks about Pratiksha Honmukhe bagging a new show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Shivam Khajuria recently made headlines after the news of his replacement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spread on the internet like wild fire. While the actor has reacted on the news and has refuted claims of his replacement being similar to that of Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami, in an exclusive conversation with us, Shivam also reacted on Pratiksha, who essayed the character of Ruhi opposite him in the show, bagging 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' after her ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

article-image

When we asked him about the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame says, ''To be honest, I have not seen the show or the clips yet, but I would like to wish her all the best. I think she has everything what it takes and I am sure she is going to do well.''

Further revealing if he was aware of his replacement and what did he feel upon learning of not returning back on the show as Rohit, a character that gave him recognition, Shivam says, ''Yes, I was aware of my replacement. I did not have any apprehensions as such, however I am going to miss working with the people there. I think I am lucky ke ek chiz se nikla toh dusra option khula tha. It was a mutual decision. As an actor, it is our job to be prepared for the next character that comes our way. I will just miss working with my people there on the sets of the show.''

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with us, Shivam had also reacted to all the comparisons he had been hearing of between his replacement and Pratiksha, Shehzada's ouster and said, ''I have been hearing a lot of comparisons between my replacement and the replacements that earlier happened on the show. I would like to say that it is absolutely not the same. Their replacement was on a totally different tangent and so is mine.''

Apparently, Shivam has been offered a new show by Rajan Shahi and may soon be seen helming the same.

article-image
