Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu To Witness Megha's Troublesome Behaviour Firsthand After Latter Threatens To Kill Her

Star Plus' Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character has been witnessing some high voltage drama. The current story line of the show revolves around Anuj, losing his composure after Aadhya leaves him. Anupamaa on the other hand is hell bent on bringing Aadhya back in Anuj's life.

Both #Rupaliganguly and #Aurrabatnagar were so Brilliant in this scene ..🫰👏



The way @TheRupali just change from shock,emotional state to Acting normal infront of them was so quick,like she is something else when it's comes to deliver scene with Perfection.#Anupamaa #Aadhya pic.twitter.com/ofbebe6r1U — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) August 26, 2024

Previously, it was learnt that Anupamaa will finally come face to face with Aadhya when she senses something suspicious with Megha and Jay. Aadhya, who sees Anu, is seen signalling her to keep quiet and then begs Anu to rescue her from the clutches of Megha. Now, according to a report in India Forums, Anupamaa and Aadhya will be finally seen reuniting and Anu will go ahead to tightly embrace Aadhya. Aadhya will narrate her ordeal to Anu and will once again beg her to save her from Megha. Megha will witness this scenario and will threaten Anupamaa. She will ask Anupamaa to leave and will then go ahead to threaten to kill her as she picks a kitchen knife. Aadhya will be left worried upon witnessing Megha's behaviour and Anu too will be shocked to see this side of Megha.

In the current track of the show, Anupamaa and Anuj, who had initially separated, reunited as the track proceeded. Anuj has been grappling with the trauma of losing his daughter Aadhya and believes that she is no more. Anupamaa on the other hand promises Anuj to find their daughter Aadhya and reassures him that Aadhya is alive.