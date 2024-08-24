 Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa & Aadhya Finally Come Face To Face, Latter Urges Anu To Save Her
Aadhya, who is captivated by Megha and Jai, will finally come face to face with Anupamaa and will signal Anu to save her. In a recently released promo by the channel, the impending reunion of Anupamaa, Anuj and Aadhya could be clearly seen, however, Anupamaa faints, signaling towards another upcoming twist.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Star Plus' Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character has been witnessing some high voltage drama. The current story line of the show revolves around Anuj, losing his composure after Aadhya leaves him. Anupamaa on the other hand is hell bent on bringing Aadhya back in Anuj's life.

Anupamaa, who has started a food stall now also delivers food to her customers. In the upcoming episode of the show, Anupamaa, who thinks something is fishy with Megha and Jai, goes back to their house after delivering food in the guise of returning the extra 30 rupees they paid her. Megha refuses to take the money back, however, Anu insists, stating that she does not keep any extra money. After returning the money, Anupamaa pretends to faint as she plans to get inside Megha's house. Megha, worried for Anupamaa brings her inside her house and offers her water. However, when Anu is sipping the water, she scans through the house but fails to find anything.

Aadhya, who is locked inside the bedroom is seen praying to Krishna and is seen asking him to reunite her with them on Anuj's birthday. Anupamaa gets up to leave and will be seen frustrated as she will not be able to find any clues. However, just as she is about to leave, her mobile phone slips off her hand. She bends to pick it up and sees Aadhya peep from the bedroom. Anupamaa is left in utter shock. But before she reacts, she sees Aadhya who signals her to stay quiet and urges her to save her from Jay and Megha.

How will Anupamaa save Aadhya from the clutches of Megha is something that the ardent viewers of the show have been looking ahead to.

