'Bartan Toh Khadakte Hai': Aashish Mehrotra REACTS To Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly's Differences In Anupamaa After Former's Sudden Exit (Exclusive)

Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa shook the ardent fans of the show after his confession surrounding his exit from the show. Sudhanshu took to his Instagram handle on the 28th of August to open up on his exit from the show and revealed that he has stopped shooting after Raksha Bandhan this year.

While there have been several reports surrounding Sudhanshu's exit from the show, a few media reports indicate towards a 'fallout' between the actor and Rupali Ganguly, the titular character of the show. The Free Press Journal got in touch with Aashish Mehrotra who essayed the character of Toshu in the show to talk about Sudhanshu's sudden exit and the rumours of his sour professional relationship with Rupali Ganguly.

Reacting to Sudhanshu's sudden exit from the show, Aashish said, ''It was shocking for me too. Mujhe pe social media se hi pata chala. I was way too shocked. But I agree with whatever he said in his video. One should definitely try and take up new thinghs as an actor. Regarding his portrayal of Vanraj, I think he is the most good looking 'Vanraj Shah',' and his portrayal of the character will be missed a lot. I want to wish him all the best.''

Talking about his bond with Sudhanshu, Aashish said, ''You know, it is very funny. Even after all the years of working on the show and spending so much time, we barely have pictures. And the reason behind this is, hum itni masti karte thhe, itne mazze karte thhe, ke photos kheechne ka kabhi time hi nahi mila. Even though he played the character of my father onscreen, offscreen, he was like my elder brother. I would address him as 'Pra ji.' Our scenes together would come out so well. His vibes are amazing.''

We asked Aashish about the news of Sudhanshu's fallout with costar Rupali Ganguly and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame said, ''Dekho, agar ek ghar mein bartan hai toh wo toh khadkenge hi. Baaki, what is the reason behind his exit, I have no clue since I am not a part of the show anymore.''

When we asked Aashish about Sudhanshu and Rupali having creative differences and not getting along well and whether he has witnessed these things during his stay on the show. Aashish said, ''No, I have not seen anything like this. Honestly, in a professional set up these things are common. Workspace mein ye choti moti nok jhok chalti rehti hai, par koi isey ghar thodi leke jata hai.''

Amid all the speculations, Sudhanshu's confirmation on these rumours and Rajan Shahi's official statement is still awaited.