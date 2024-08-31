'Sir Aate The Aur...': Anupamaa's Chandni Bhagwnani On Fallout Between Sudhanshu Pandey & Rajan Shahi (Exclusive)

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' Anupamaa has been numero uno both on the TRP and the controversy chart. While the show is known for its exceptional performance, the sudden exits of popular faces from the show leaves telly town speculating. Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in the show recently announced his sudden exit, which also gave rise to a lot of speculations. Both Sudhanshu and Rajan Shahi, the producer of Anupamaa have unfollowed each other on Instagram too. This gave rise to speculations surrounding a fallout between the duo.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Chandni Bhagwnani, who essays the character of Pakhi, Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter in the show, to talk about the same and the actress opened her heart out on Sudhanshu's exit from the show in an exclusive chat with us.

How did you learn of Sudhanshu's exit from the show and what was your reaction upon learning it?

I was extremely sad. Honestly, I do not know what happened and I did not even try to find out. Nahi pata lagaya ke kitna garam situation hai abhi. So, no idea about what happened, But whatever happened was very sad and very very shocking.

What was the kind of bond you shared with Sudhanshu?

We were really very close. He was just like a father figure to me, a very sweet father.

There have been rumours about Rupali and Sudhanshu not getting along well on the show. What is the truth behind these rumours?

Nahi nahi, aisa toh kuch nahi hai. Log pagal hai yaar, kuch bhi bolte hai.

And what about the rumours of Sudhanshu and Rajan Shahi's fallout?

Ye bhi sahi nahi hai. Aisa toh kuch kabhi hua hi nahi. Sir (Rajan Shahi) treats everyone like family. Whenever he comes on set to meet the actors, all of us sit together for readings and to talk and Sudhanshu would very much be a part of these discussions.

As an actor, do these sudden exits scare you? Do you think you lack 'work security' on the sets of Anupamaa?

No, not really scary. Jab tak journey likhi hoti hai tab tak hi safar rahega. I have just entered the show. If an actor wants to do better for themselves, they can take their decisions. DKP as a production house has been very supportive. People are like family here. Rajan Sir makes sure he treats everyone like family and the best part is that koi kisi mein ghusta nahi hai. Everyone is away from gossip here. Hence, I do not fear anything.

Anupamaa has been number one on TRP charts but also number one when it comes to controversies. Paras Kalnawat had once called the environment of the show very toxic. What do you think of the same?

No, I am very happy. People are very good here. I have made some really close friends. Usually, after a show, actors do not stay in touch. But I do not think that is the case here. I will always be friends with all my co actors. Infact, I have barely worked with Aashish, but still, even today we are in touch.

Who are your close friends on the show?

I would say, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu sir and Gaurav are my closest friends. Not a lot of people know, but Gaurav and I have known each other for 8 years now. So when he came on board, I was very happy. All of us have a whatsapp group and it is very active.

For the uninformed, Sudhanshu, who exited Anupamaa recently, has refuted any possibility of returning on the show and has stated that once he has moved on, he means it.