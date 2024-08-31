Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's Going To Happen'

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been a news maker not just for its incredible performance on the TRP charts, but also for the offscreen drama of its cast. From sudden exits to rumours, the show has been at the centre of many controversies for quite some time now. One such recent incident that fueled another controversy, another rumour was that of Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from the show.

Sudhanshu took to his Instagram handle a few days ago to announce his sudden exit from Anupamaa and revealed that he has not been shooting for the show after Raksha Bandhan. While the actor did not give any reasons behind his sudden exit, various speculations surrounding his exit from the show have been doing rounds for a while now.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Sudhanshu has now reacted to the news of his exit and has opened up on his probable return to the show. Talking about his exit, the actor said that he felt it was time to move on. He further said that he has been at peace now after exiting the show. ''I felt it was time to move on. There can be many reasons, but dwelling on them feels like taking a step back,'' says Sudhanshu.

When asked if he would return to the show like actors usually do when they reconcile with the makers, he refutes the possibility and says, ''I don’t think that’s going to happen. When you decide to move on on, looking back can cause you to stumble. I would rather keep moving forward. Once I say I have moved on, I mean it.''

For the uninformed, buzz is, that the actor had a fallout with Rupali Ganguly, the leading lady of the show. A few other reports also hinted towards a fallout between Sudhanshu and Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show. However, there has been no official statement by the makers of Anupamaa on the same as of now.