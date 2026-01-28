 Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film
Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Krithi Shetty & Karthi Action Comedy Film

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an action comedy film starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, on the occasion of Pongal. The film received mixed responses from audiences and critics. The film, written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Vaa Vaathiyaar: Theme

The streaming platform shared the announcement video clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Are you ready for the lessons? 👀 #VaaVaathiyaarOnPrime, New Movie, Watch Now http://bit.ly/VaaVaathiyaarOnPrime." The film explores themes of Cinematic Legacy and Fandom, Vigilante Justice, Internal Moral Conflict, Corruption and Politics, Nostalgia and Identity, and Action-Fantasy/Drama.

Storyline

Vaa Vaathiyaar revolves around Rameshwaran, a man who is believed by his grandfather to be the spiritual successor of legendary Tamil actor and former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran (MGR), fondly called Vaathiyaar. The film shows that Vaathiyaar dies the day Rameshwarn was born. The boy was raised on MGR's ideals of justice, compassion, and discipline, but as Rameshwaran grows up, he follows the path of authority and becomes a corrupt officer. Will he be able to fulfill the wish of MGR and transform himself into a good man? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Karthi in dual roles as DSP Rameshwaran and M. G. Ramachandra, Krithi Shetty as Wu, Rajkiran as Ramu's grandfather, Sathyaraj as Periyasamy, Nizhalgal Ravi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath as Malini, G. M. Sundar as Mani, P. L. Thenappan as Ramu's father, and P. L. Thenappan as Ramu's father, among others. The film is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green. George C. Williams has done the cinematography, and Vetre Krishnan has done the editing of the film.

