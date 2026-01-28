Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2: Report

Sai Pallavi / Kalki 2 | Instagram

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was blockbuster at the box office, and everyone has been keen to watch the part 2 of the film. However, in September last year, the makers of Kalki announced that Deepika won't be a part of the sequel. Since then there have been muliple reports about which actress will be replacing the King actress in the film.

Now, according to a buzz on social media, the makers have roped in Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika in Kalki 2. While there's no official confirmation about it, this has become a topic of discussion on Reddit.

Netizens React To Reports Of Sai Pallavi Replacing Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2

Reacting the the buzz, a Reddit user commented, "Might be confusing for viewers. Another character who died in part 1 was played by an actor who looked similar to Sai Pallavi (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Yayy, Sai gets to be a small part of a movie that pushes aside the epic concept of the story and wastes A LOT of precious screen time on pandering to stupid Prabhas’ fanbase and his ridiculous rebel whatever nonsense! Congratulations!! (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "I think they'll bump off DP's character (dies while giving birth to Kalki) and Sai Pallavi gets the task of raising the kid as the warrior who will battle the evil. It's also like how Devaki gave birth and Yashoda ma raised him, a similar thing here they will write down to let the movie continue and establish that he's Bhagwan Vishnu's 10th avatar (sic)." Check out the comments below...

PM

Sai Pallavi Upcoming Movies

Sai currently has many interesting projects lined up. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Ek Din, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film also stars Junaid Khan in the lead role.

She also has Ramayana Part 1 and 2 lined up, and reportedly has also been roped in to star in Mani Ratnam's next, which features Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. However, Ratnam's film is not yet officially announced.