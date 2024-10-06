‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen

Gaurav Sharma who was roped in to replace Aashish Mehrotra as Toshu in Anupamaa has now decided to call it quits. The actor, who was also loved for his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa too has refused to play the father of a 21 year old onscreen in the show.

Speaking to ETimes TV about the same, Gaurav opens up on his decision to quit Anupamaa and states that it is now time to move on. He further states that he cannot convincingly play the father of a 21 year old and also does not want to take up roles that are older than his age. The actor says, “I feel it’s time to move on. I don’t think I can convincingly play the father of a 21-year-old and can’t afford to take on roles that are older than my actual age. I remember being typecast in negative roles after playing one, and if I play a father, I might end up being stuck in that age bracket.”

Further opening up on his conversation with the production house, Gaurav reveals that the team of Anupamaa was very understanding after he shared his concerns with them. The actor says, “I shared my concerns with the team and I’m grateful they understood my predicament and accepted my decision. I’ve had a wonderful experience working with the production house and I will definitely miss working with them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa have given me so much, and I hope to collaborate with the production team soon.”

Opening up on his advice to the new Toshu, Gaurav says that he studied the nuances of the character and he did so thoroughly. He also states that it is important to not imitate the actor who played the character.

According to reports, apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the entire cast of the show may call it quits post the new leap that is being introduced in Anupamaa.