Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports

Star Plus’ Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. With Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna helming the show, Anupamaa has been a TRP topper for quite a few years now.

Well, recent media reports suggest that the show is once again headed for a leap and this time, the leap will see a lot of major changes. With only Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly being retained, majority of the cast will call it quits. This also includes Gaurav and Rupali’s onscreen daughter Aurra. As per a report in India Forums, Aurra, who essays the character of Aadhya in the show may not be seen continuing the show post leap and the reason behind the same may have been the introduction of a ‘romantic angle’ for her character. Now, Aurra, who is just 14 years old, is not keen on doing a romantic angle yet.

Aurra’s mother Deepti, talking to the said portal opens up on the same and states that they have not been informed about the leap yet. But if at all it happens, they are willing to take up only ‘age appropriate’ characters for the actress for the next few years atleast.

In the current track of the show, while Aadhya has finally reunited with Anupamaa and Anuj, Vanraj Shah’s ‘suicide note’ has left the Shahs and Kapadias shaken.