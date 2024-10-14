Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For Tractor Ride

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' Anupamaa has been constantly ruling the TRP charts. After a recent generation leap, he cast of the show has been revamped and new characters have been introduced. While the cast of the show has been shooting for the upcoming track in Dwarka, Gujarat, they were seen encountering a minor mishap, which was later turned into a fun ride by the team of Anupamaa.

Well, according to a report in India Forums, the cast of the show was travelling to a remote location to shoot for a key sequence in the upcoming track. However, it was during this time that their vehicle got stuck in the sand and the cast and crew was temporarily stranded. The team then arrived at a solution and a tractor was then called. Post which, the cast and crew of the show hopped on to the tractor to reach their shoot location in the scorching heat of Dwarka.

For the uninformed, the current storyline of Anupamaa post leap has shifted its base to Dwarka, Gujarat. While Aadhya and Anupamaa have now grown apart, it is Anuj's disappearance which is leaving the ardent viewers of the show distressed. Post the generation leap, Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen have been roped in to essay the new leads. However, a majority of the cast of the show has called it quits after the recent generation leap was introduced.