Nidhi Shah Bids Adieu To Anupamaa After Nishi Saxena & Gaurav Sharma: ‘It Is Difficult To Move On..’ (Video)

Nidhi Shah, who essayed the character of Kinjal in Star Plus’ numero uno show ‘Anupamaa’ took to her Instagram handle to announce her decision of finally quitting the show after four and a half years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nidhi shared a video of her which was a compilation of a few scenes of the actress from the show. Sharing this video, the actress writes that she has finally decided to bid the show an adieu after four and a half long years. The actress thanks her producer Rajan Shahi and her costars for all the support and love and states she is leaving a piece of herself in Anupamaa.

Nidhi writes, “With a Heavy Heart, I Say Goodbye to Kinju baby aka Kinjal. After four and a half unforgettable years, it's time for me to bid farewell to my beloved character, Kinjal, and the phenomenal show, Anupamaa. This journey has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined. To be a part of a show that's been number one on Indian television, consecutively, is a blessing I'II cherish forever. I am immensely grateful to God and to Anupamaa's visionary creator, @rajan.shahi.543, for trusting me with this role. My gratitude extends to my wonderful producer, co-actors, and the entire crew for their unwavering support and for making this journey so memorable. It's never easy to say goodbye, and with a heavy heart, I leave behind a piece of myself in Anupamaa. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fans, who've loved and supported me unconditionally throughout this journey. Your love has been my strength, and I feel truly blessed to have had such incredible people rooting for me. Though it's difficult to move on, I know this is just the beginning. Here's to new chapters and more beautiful journeys ahead. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

With love,

Nidhi Shah.”

As soon as the actress dropped this video, her fellow Co actors from the show dropped lovely comments on the video. Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra, the actress’ ex costars showered her with compliments. On the other hand, her present costars and other friends from the entertainment industry too were seen showering her with love and good wishes.

For the uninformed, Anupamaa has headed for a generation leap, post which, majority of the cast on the show has called it quits. However, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna from the original cast have been retained. Apart from them, Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen have joined the cast as the new leads.