Anupamaa Promo: Shivam Khajuria & Alisha Parveen Introduced As New Leads, Anu Grows Old, Gaurav Khanna Missing

One of the most loved shows on Indian Television currently, Star Plus' Anupamaa has headed for a generation leap. Post this leap, a majority of the characters on the show have called it quits. It was widely speculated that Shivam Khajuria will be seen playing the new lead of the show post leap and that only Rupali and Gaurav from the current cast will be retained.

Well, the first glimpse into the story line of the show post leap has finally dropped. This promo was aired in the episode of the show last night. While Anu has now grown old and is still thinking about her 'Bebli,' Shivam Khajuria's character in the show has now started living with Anu. On the other hand, Alisha Parveen got introduced as the new Aadhya. Alisha and Shivam's character meet and the latter gives her halwa by Anupamaa. Upon tasting it, she instantly recalls her mother and tells him that this halwa tastes exactly the way her mother cooked. She then tells Shivam's character that she no longer exists in her mother's world.

However, one question raised by the promo among the ardent fans of the show is Gaurav Khanna going MIA. Gaurav, who essays the character of Anuj was not seen in the promo which has been sparking curiosity amidst the viewers. The story line of the show too has been shifted to Anupamaa and Aadhya's long lost bond, which has been raising a lot of eyebrows on Gaurav's track on the show.

Apparently, the cast of the show have begun shooting for the forthcoming story of the show post leap in Dwarka, Gujarat.