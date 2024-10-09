Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them' (Exclusive)

In recent times, the treatment of pets by humans has become a major talking point. Actress Madalsa Sharma, who was last seen in Anupamaa, is a passionate animal lover, in an exclusive chat with us, expressed her strong opinions on how pets and stray animals are treated, and she doesn't hold back in expressing her views on the subject.

With the growing number of viral videos exposing the abuse of animals, it’s impossible to ignore the harsh realities many pets face. Her concern reflects a larger issue within society, where animals, especially strays, are often neglected. Madalsa feels deeply about this issue, stating, "Since ages man has an association with pets. Dogs and cats have been my favorites. Recently, having pets has become a fashion. Different breeds of dogs and cats have been owned by the young and children. It has become a big business. But the stray animals are still facing a bad life. There are some activists who take care of these strays, but generally, they are treated badly."

"Individually, people provide them food, but beyond that, nobody cares for them. Some heartless people beat them, even kill them. Watching these videos of course affects us all, especially pet lovers like me," she adds. The rising number of such cases is a call to action for pet lovers and compassionate individuals alike.

Madalsa touches on a key issue in the pet community—the preference for purchasing pets over adopting strays. "People keep pets for show-off. They go to buy costly breeds, but nobody cares for the strays. The fact is, if taken good care of, strays are as loving as the other breeds." This statement highlights an important aspect of pet ownership. While many people feel moved to feed street dogs, very few actually take the step to bring them home. Her words serve as a reminder that love and companionship from strays are just as fulfilling as from a high-end breed.

Social media has become a platform where people often display their pets, particularly expensive breeds. Madalsa, who has observed this trend, says, "Of course, recently like other fashions, pets are also being flaunted. We have dog and cat shows. I can't comment on this. People have their own views."