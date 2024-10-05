 Madalsa Sharma On Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty Initially Facing Discrimination For Being 'Dark-Skinned': 'It Is Not Going To Work...'
Madalsa Sharma On Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty Initially Facing Discrimination For Being 'Dark-Skinned': 'It Is Not Going To Work...'

Madalsa Sharma, who recently made her exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer 'Anupamaa' spoke about how her father-in-law Mithun sacrificed during his journey in the entertainment industry and even dealt with people who never considered him but later changed their minds after looking at his success.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

Actor Mithun Chakraborty has been a well-known figure in the film industry. He is known for contributing to many hit films such as Kalankini Kankabati, Pyar Jhugta Nahin, Anyay Abichar, Barooda, Disco Dancer, M.L.A. Fatakesto, The Kashmir Files, Projapati, and more.

Madalsa recently talked about father-in-law and actor Mithun Chakraborty's journey in the entertainment industry. She revealed that people discriminated against him and did not cast him for being dark-skinned.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, "Dad used to tell me that when he initially started, maybe at that time there was a fair-skin, dark skin thing about this discrimination. Dad ko kuch logo ne bola hoga, maybe you know because of being dark-skinned it's not going to work but when he did his first film, Mrigayaa, he got the National Award, it was a success."

Madalsa talked about how he sacrificed during his journey and even dealt with people who never considered him but later changed their minds after looking at his success.

"The people who told him these things that he won't be able to sustain in the industry, those people only cast him in their films, and not just once but multiple times. When Dad told me all these things, if you are giving all your energy to establish yourself in the industry and people just put your morals down, then those people only cast you when you prove your worth. It is such an achievement, to reach at such heights, for me it's an inspiration and I can't even imagine," she concluded.

On the work front, Mithun will be next in Santan and Pratiksha. On the other hand, Madalsa made her exit from Rupali Ganguli starrer Anupamaa on September 16.

