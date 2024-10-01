Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Mithun Chakraborty in a still from Kabuliwala | File

Mithun Chakraborty graduated from the Film & Television Institute of India in 1974. He dreamed of becoming a hero in Bollywood films, and because he danced with exceptional grace, all his teachers and classmates believed that Mithun would become a leading star. However, the journey was not easy. For a long time, Mithun lived as a paying guest in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Every morning, he travelled by local transport to various studios, meeting producers and seeking work. They accepted his photographs, promised to get back to him, but never did.

There were days when he was out all day without having eaten a morsel because he had no money. He would walk along long streets, wondering what life had in store for him. Sometimes, on the way, he would remember the homes of acquaintances and drop by unexpectedly, hoping they would offer him something to eat. These were friends of friends, distant acquaintances. They were aware of his struggle, though perhaps not to the extent that he was starving. They welcomed him and asked him to entertain them with stories of the studios he visited. Some even asked him to dance. He would say he was hungry, and they would reply, "We will serve you food, but first, show us your dance steps." So, Mithun entertained them with his trademark moves; they cheered him on, and after they were satisfied, food was finally served to him.

These are stories from the archives, tales that rookies like me picked up in the newsroom. In 1976, Mithun Chakraborty won his first National Award for his debut film Mrigayaa, directed by the illustrious Mrinal Sen. He had proved himself as an actor, but winning over mainstream cinema was no easy task. For a year and a half, Mithun played supporting roles in Do Anjaane, Amardeep, and more. Then, Suraksha, a low-budget action film, became a box-office success, followed by another low-budget romantic film, Tarana, both coincidentally featuring Mithun’s FTII batchmate, Ranjeeta Kaur.

The filmmakers were surprised and now willing to cast Mithun Chakraborty in A-grade multi-starrers: a social drama Hum Paanch, a thriller Hum Se Badhkar Kaun, an adult comedy Shaukeen, an action film Ashanti, and a musical Disco Dancer by B. Subhash, which transformed Mithun into an overnight sensation. The year 1984 marked a turning point in Mithun’s career. Amitabh Bachchan had entered politics and temporarily moved to Delhi, while Mithun Chakraborty was delivering hit after hit alongside Ranjeeta Kaur. They featured in 22 films together, and although not all were hits, they formed the most dependable pair of the decade. Distributors referred to Chakraborty as the "poor man's Bachchan" because he was equally bankable with other heroines: Pyaar Jhukta Nahi with Padmini Kolhapure, Jaag Utha Insaan with Sridevi, and Prem Pratigya with Madhuri Dixit.

It is a law of the universe that what goes up must come down. In 1989, the Limca Book of Records recognised Mithun as the hero with 19 releases, a record that remains unbroken in Bollywood. However, this title came with a burden. His preference for quantity over quality was reflected in his choice of films, but unknown to his detractors, the actor had a larger plan. He was tired of shooting round the clock and desired a luxurious life, so he purchased the Monarch Hotel, a sprawling seven-acre estate, and migrated to Bangalore. He now worked only with those filmmakers who were willing to shoot and stay on his estate—he offered a 45-day package, during which he would complete one film before moving on to the next. Most agreed to this arrangement, which explains why the quality of his films deteriorated. Many did not, and for special projects, Mithun made exceptions, such as Agneepath with Amitabh Bachchan, Swami Vivekananda, Guru with Mani Ratnam, and later, Kabuliwala and The Kashmir Files.

There are two kinds of players: those who play it safe and those who take risks. In the 70s, he dared to break stereotypes and gain acceptance. In the 80s, he surprised everyone by rising to superstardom on his own terms. In the 90s, he dared to step away from the rat race and savour life while supporting his peers as the president of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). By 2000, he was the chairperson of the Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union. The rebel who began as a Naxalite was quietly preparing for serious politics.

There were rumours of him negotiating between top political leaders, but when his fans saw Dada on Dance India Dance, they ignored the stories. He surprised us all by joining politics. His wife, Yogeeta Bali, once told me that her husband flirts with many mediums—cinema, television, politics, business—but at the end of the day, he is happiest at home, surrounded by an army of dogs, birds, and fish.



Bhawana Somaaya is a film critic and author



