Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, A Blot On Democracy

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | ANI

The physical attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday is an unpardonable act that deserves the strongest condemnation. In a democracy, disagreement, debate, and even protest are legitimate forms of expression. But the moment dissent takes the form of physical assault, it crosses a red line and becomes an assault not merely on an individual but on the very institution of democratic governance. Such conduct, if tolerated, can embolden others to replicate violence and weaken faith in civilised political culture. Rajesh Sakriya, the assailant, brazenly misused the chief minister’s weekly Jansunwai programme to get close enough to manhandle her. The available CCTV footage makes it abundantly clear that this was no spontaneous act. It was premeditated, with Sakriya even conducting a recce to identify how he could evade the security system. Though he carried no weapon, he weaponised his physical strength, an act as cowardly as it was criminal.

His family has tried to portray him as a dog lover angered by the municipal drive against strays. But the fact remains that the drive was not a whimsical move by the Delhi government. It was a direct consequence of a Supreme Court order directing authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to round up stray dogs and house them in shelters. Whether the order is practical or not is for the court to decide, for which a larger bench has been constituted. To hold the Chief Minister personally responsible and physically attack her is not just irrational, it is indefensible. Ironically, the word Sakriya translates into “good act”. Yet by attacking an elected leader, Rajesh Sakriya has shown himself unworthy of the very name he bears. His deed was not a protest but an outright criminal act. While some ruling party leaders have tried to read political motives into the incident, it is far too early for such speculation. What is beyond dispute is that the police were right to book him under serious charges, including attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant from performing her duties.

This episode also exposes a worrying lapse in security. That a person with malicious intent could come so close to the Chief Minister should serve as a wake-up call. Security personnel must ensure that such dangerous elements are intercepted well before they reach the protectee. After all, the safety of elected leaders is not just about individual security—it is about safeguarding democratic institutions themselves. By his reckless act, Rajesh Sakriya has not advanced any cause. He has only shamed himself and undermined the democratic space for dissent. His crime deserves nothing but unequivocal condemnation and the firmest possible legal action to deter future offenders.