 Rashami Desai & Karishma Tanna Want IMMEDIATE Action Against Man Who SPINNED & THREW A Stray Dog: 'Mentally Challenged, Highly Unstable' (Video)
Karishma Tanna and Rashami Desai have demanded strict action against a man who can be seen spinning around a stray dog which left him scared for his life. On this video shared by an animal welfare foundation, both the actresses' can be seen lashing out at the man in the video for his downright cruel behaviour.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Television actors Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna were seen losing their calm on a man after a video of him spinning around a dog and then throwing him off started doing rounds on the internet. In this video shared by an animal welfare foundation, a man can be seen picking up a dog by both his limbs and then spinning him off rapidly before throwing him down on the floor.

While this cruel action of the man left the poor dog scared for his life and he tried to immediately run away, this video shared by Pal Foundation on their Instagram handle has Karishma Tanna and Rashami Desai pretty enraged. Both the actresses took to their Instagram handle to lash out at the man for his cruel actions and demanded immediate action against him. Karishma, taking to the comments section called it 'Lack of humanity and lack of education' as she demanded immediate action against the man, Rashami Desai called him 'mentally unstable' and expressed concern for the dog's well being.

Karishma wrote, ''What the hell is this ??? Now seriously??????? Lack of humanity . Lack of education.'' She then wrote, ''Please take immediate action and put him behind bars.''

On the other hand, Rashami wrote, ''This man is highly unstable and requesting to take immediate action against this mentally chalange man and hope the doge is fine and safe.''

Well, this video is shared by an Instagram user called 'Saharap Ali' on his Instagram handle a few days ago, which then came to the notice of an animal welfare foundation called the 'Pal Foundation.in who then shared this video on their page and asked people tome forward and lodge a police complaint against the user. Apart from Karishma and Rashami, netizens too were seen fuming with anger and demanded strict action against the boy.

