 VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly Flouts Traffic Rules By Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Mumbai Police To Take Action
In a viral video, Rupali can be seen all decked up for the event, however, for reasons unknown, she rushed out of the venue with her manager

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
One of the top actresses on television, Rupali Ganguly, was seen rushing out of an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening by riding pillion on a scooty. In a viral video, she can be seen exiting an event by riding a two-wheeler driven by her manager. However, netizens pointed out that both of them flouted a major traffic rule by not wearing a helmet.

In the video, Rupali can be seen all decked up for the event, however, for reasons unknown, she rushed out of the venue with her manager, Kaushal. She also did not pose for the paparazzi and seemed to be in a hurry.

But netizens stated it was no excuse for the duo to flout traffic rules, and several social media users tagged Mumbai Police, demanding strict action against the violators. "Where is helmet? Send this driver to jail," a user wrote, while another commented, "Mumbai Police, pls take action."

Netizens also pointed out how Rupali is now also an active politician for the BJP and that she was setting a wrong example for her fans by violating the rules.

For those unversed, Rupali joined BJP on May 1 at the party's headquarter in Delhi amid Lok Sabha elections. "When I see this 'mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this," she had said.

On the work front, she has become a household name with her show Anupamaa, in which she plays the titular role. The show has been undefeated at the top of the TRP charts for four straight years now.

