‘Rupali Ganguly Is Like A..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Muskan Bamne Opens Up On Bond With Anupamaa Costar (Exclusive)

Muskan Bamne, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house enjoys a massive popularity ever since her stint in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The actress now talked about for her stint in the show, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal before entering the Bigg Boss house and opened up on taking up the show and a lot more.

You took up Bigg Boss very early on in your career. What made you take it up?

I would say first of all, Salman Sir. Unki Bahut badi fan hoon. (Giggles) Secondly, this is a very big platform to connect with your audience. Kyunki you know, character se toh logo ne muje Bahut dekha aur Bahut pyaar dia. Toh main chahti hoon ke log jaisi main Hoon uske liye jaane, so yes, for this.

After Bigg Boss, will you be open to other genres of reality shows too?

Umm, yes, I would love to.

Any past contestants of the show that you look up to?

I have not watched a lot of seasons but I really loved Shehnaaz. Jaisi unki journey rahi hai, Bigg Boss mein bhi aur Bigg Boss ke baad bhi. I really love her.

There was a incident recently, where Sudhanshu’s ouster from Anupamaa was blamed on you. It was said that because you went on the sets, there was a spat which resulted into him quitting the show. What do you want to say on that?

No, I don’t think so that is the truth. I am not the reason behind him quitting the show.

Because you have been associated with Anupamaa for a really long time and it has been the number one show on TRP charts, it has always been in controversies too. What are your thoughts on the same? What was the kind of bond you shared with Rupali?

Umm, for me it was amazing because I was the youngest on the set and I would spend most of my time in my room with my chachu. For me, everything was fine. And as for Rupali, she was like a mother to me, she really helped me with a lot of things when it came to acting as well. Agar main kahi fass jaati thi, scene mein kuch Banta Nai tha, toh she would always be there for me.

People say she is a very toxic person. What do you think of the same?

It is not true. This is completely false.