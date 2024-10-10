Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Finds Support In Arfeen Khan After She Breaks Down & Complaints Of Feeling ALONE, Former Says, ‘Behas Karo’ (Video)

Muskan Bamne, best known for her stint in Star Plus’ numero uno show ‘Anupamaa’ has now ventured in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Muskaan, who is also the youngest contestant on the show, has been trying hard to bond with her Co contestants, looks like, she has not been able to do so. The actress was also nominated by a few contestants in the show who said that Muskaan is not able to gel well.

Now, in a promo released by the channel, Muskaan can be seen breaking down in front of Bigg Boss and can be telling him that she has been feeling alone in the house. Muskaan states that there is no one she can talk to in the house and that she does not know what to do.

Well, looks like the actress has finally found support in the house. In an unseen clip shared by Jio Cinema, Arfeen Khan can be seen schooling Muskaan on how to take a stand for herself and how to voice her opinions in the show. Arfeen, who is also a life coach of Hrithik Roshan, can be seen telling Muskaan that she does not need to fight Vivian Dsena, but she needs to tell everyone that they should not treat her as a child. While Muskaan is still skeptical of doing what Arfeen said, she did seem to be a little convinced.

For the uniformed, Muskan essayed the character of Pakhi in Star Plus’ Anupamaa.