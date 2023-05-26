Who is Ashish Vidyarthi's second wife Rupali Barua? Know all about the 50-year-old entrepreneur

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is best known for his negative roles in Bollywood films, tied the knot for the second time at the age of 60 on Thursday (May 25). In the presence of his close friends and family members, the actor married entrepreneur Rupali Barua.

Several photos of Ashish and Rupali from their intimate wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media platforms.

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali is a 50-year-old entrepreneur who belongs to Assam. She is reportedly associated with a handloom fashion store in Kolkata.

Rupali has nearly 2000 followers on Instagram and she often shared her pictures and videos.

Going by the reels posted by her on Instagram, she enjoys dancing and spending time with her family members.

Ashish and Rupali's wedding

The couple reportedly had a court marriage on Thursday morning, followed by a get-together and reception. There was no buzz about their wedding and they have not yet officially shared any wedding photos on social media.

However, according to a report in ETimes, Ashish had a registry marriage in the presence of family and close friends. He informed the news portal that getting married to Rupali at this stage of his life is an 'extraordinary feeling'.

About Ashish Vidyarthi

The 60-year-old actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, who is the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films. In 1995, he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Drohkaal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Kuttey. He is quite active on social media and often shares Instagram reels and YouTube vlogs. He has created a buzz on social media with his food expeditions across India.