Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for 2nd time at 60 with entrepreneur Rupali Barua, calls it an 'extraordinary feeling'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has found love again. The popular actor reportedly tied the knot with entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (May 25). The 60-year-old actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua.

According to media reports, Ashish's wife Rupali belongs to Assam. She is associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.

The couple reportedly had a court marriage on Thursday morning, followed by a get-together and reception.

Ashish and Rupali's wedding picture is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Take a look:

It may be noted that there was no buzz about their wedding and Ashish has not shared any pictures or videos about the same. He is yet to officially announce his wedding.

However, according to a report in ETimes, Ashish had a registry marriage in the presence of family and close friends. He informed the news portal that getting married to Rupali at this stage of his life is an 'extraordinary feeling'.