Parineeti Chopra reads out engagement contract for Raghav Chadha in UNSEEN roka promo video (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi on May 13, Saturday, and though an intimate affair, their roka was all grand, glamourous and full of life, and the latest video which has gone viral online is a testimony to all that happened inside.

The engagement video of the couple has gone viral on the internet and it screams of a Punjabi gala event.

In the video, Parineeti can be seen reading out an "engagement contract" just a night before the roka, and Raghav agreeing to whatever his would-be wife has to say.

Parineeti-Raghav's engagement video goes viral

In the video, Parineeti and Raghav can also be seen pulling each other's legs. The two can be seen laughing and dancing their hearts out with their friends and family members around them.

The video also gave glimpses of Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had specially flown down to India from the US for just a few hours to attend the engagement bash of her 'Tisha'.

The engagement was not all fun and games as there were some heartwarming and emotional moments too. In one shot, Parineeti can be seen crying insolably as she hugged her brothers.

Parineeti's mother too was seen shedding happy tears as she shared her joy over the fact that her daughter has found someone who will look after her better than her father could.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other in London earlier this year at the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours. Both of them have studied economics in the UK and were felicitated for "bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge".

Parineeti's mother too seemingly confirmed the same in the engagement video as in one of the segments, she can be heard saying, "Thank you Raghav for winning an award in London".

Parineeti too had shared a few days ago that she knew Raghav was the one for her after just one breakfast with him. "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!" she had shared.

While the newly-engaged couple has remained tightlipped about their wedding, if reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot by the end of this year.

