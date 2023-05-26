New Pics: Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua at 60

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi took the nation by surprise as he got married to entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60

This is Vidyarthi's second marriage, as he was previously married to Rajoshi Barua

Vidyarthi and Rupali reportedly opted for a court marriage on May 25

It was followed by a party and reception on the same day, in the evening

Several new photos from Vidyarthi and Rupali's wedding bash have surfaced online in which the two can be seen dancing with joy

They also posed with the guests who attended the intimate bash

Both of them were dressed in traditional Assamese outfits

Vidyarthi and Rupali are yet to announce their wedding officially

