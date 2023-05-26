Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua posts CRYPTIC note after actor marries for second time at 60

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi has become the talk of the town after he found love once again and tied the knot with entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60. The actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua, and they also have a son together, named Arth Vidyarthi.

Soon after news of Vidyarthi's second marriage went viral on Thursday, his ex-wife Rajoshi, aka Piloo, took to her social media handle to share a cryptic note about doubt and overthinking.

She, however, refrained from reacting to news of Vidyarthi's second marriage, and the actor too is yet to officially announce his wedding with Rupali.

Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife shares cryptic note

As netizens expressed their surprise over Vidyarthi's second marriage at the age of 60, Rajoshi took to her Instagram handle to share a note on the lines of being strong for long.

"May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough, its time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it," the post read.

She also shared a selfie on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Do not get puzzled in the puzzle called life."

Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage

Meanwhile, Ashish and Rupali reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony on May 25, Thursday in Assam. As per reports, they exchanged their wedding vows and signed the dotted line in a court marriage on Thursday morning.

It was followed by a close-knit get-together and a reception party.

While the newlyweds have not officially announced their marriage, photos from their court wedding have gone viral on the internet, in which both of them can be seen all decked up and smiling at the cameras.

Rupali reportedly hails from Assam and works with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata.