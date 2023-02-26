Love Rosogulla? Ashish Vidyarthi shares video of trying 'Rasgulla Chai' from streets of Kolkata | Instagram: Ashish Vidyarthi

How about walking through the lanes of Kolkata and stopping by to have some street food and chai? And what if you are served with 'Rasgulla Chai?' No, no, we ain't kidding. Such a beverage really exists for those who love Bengali streets and enjoy drinking chai. But, are you ready to sip in its fusion?

Actor, vlogger, and motivational speaker Ashish Vidyarthi shared an Instagram reel to amuse foodies. He visited an eatery named Chumuke Chomok in Kolkata and there he tried 'Rasgulla Chai.' Was it a good experience for him?

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, we can see him equally stunned to know that such a dish exists and is at the same time excited to try it. As the sweet-beverage fusion is served to him with grated ginger as well, he sips to delight. He compares the rasgulla that settles in the bottom of the kulhad (earthen cup) to the biscuit that melts down in the hot chai. "Abey yaar, wow. This is unique," he says while sharing his feedback towards the quirky recipe.

Is the internet impressed with the preparation? Hard luck! The comments section read, "Maaaaf kardo," as netizens expressed their no to try the 'Rasgulla Chai.'

Check some comments