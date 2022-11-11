After Old Monk Chai, 'Gulab Jamun-Old Monk' is trending; watch viral video |

Gulab jamun is an Indian sweet liked by most of the people. Thinking about those soft and delicious berry-sized balls dipped in sugar syrup, tickles our taste buds. However, have you ever thought of experimenting with these tempting sugar syrup filled delicacy?

A new video is going viral that shows the dessert dipped in Old Monk. Yes, you heard it right, a combination of gulab jamun and Old Monk is the new weird fusion dish. Would you like to try it?

A recent viral video shared by an Instagram user named Gauravi who is a certified clinical nutritionist and and she captioned it as “Gulab Jamun Old Monk Flambé, it’s that theme and we are just sticking to it.” The video clip surprisingly shows that the Old Monk rum is added to the gulab jamun and the mixture is then heated over the flame. The text insert in the video says, “Not your average Gulab Jamun”. The video got 9 million views and 169,116 likes so far. (The comments were disabled by the Instagram user.)

Watch the viral video below:

Just a few days ago, another video went viral which was shared on Instagram that showed a roadside vendor in Goa preparing tea by adding Old Monk rum to it. The video was from Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa and the captioned as, “Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!!”

Netizens were astonished at both of these fusion dish and fusion drink. They started expressing their disappointment at the Old Monk Chai post on Twitter. Netizens also felt that the Old Monk is gaining popularity like the 'paneer' which can be used in most of the food recipes. Take a look:

I was also tagged in this post so if I see it, you see it too😑😑😑 happy Saturday ha https://t.co/9lfoVbCmX7 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 5, 2022

Looks like Old Monk is heading Paneer path.. in anything, everywhere and everytime 🥺🥺 — Indian 🇮🇳 (@Tipus_Sword) November 3, 2022

The Gulab Jamun Old Monk video was also shared by a Twitter user named Maggi and netizens commented on it. While some social media users felt that it is disgusting others felt that the dish should be given a try to. Another user warned that this could be a dangerous preparation and should not be tried at all. Read their comments below:

Presenting Old Monk gulabjamun for all..

🧆🍷 pic.twitter.com/8lCQ3HZ2bY — 🇮🇳 Maggi 🧡🤍💚 (@smile_maggi) November 3, 2022

I think the best cocktail to get high 😂😂 Normally if i eat sweet after boozing it gives more kick than the drink itself. — Pavan (@Gudivada__Pavan) November 4, 2022

Bilkul hi pagal ho kya...kaleja fat jayegi...peena mat — Inder Singh Bisht (@InderSinghBis16) November 4, 2022