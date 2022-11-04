Want to try Old Monk Tea? Watch video to know more | FPJ

Netizens are used to watching weird food combinations, most of which they even do not wish trying. Videos of Dairy Milk pakodas, cold coffee Maggi and other fusion food dishes appeared earlier and made social media users wonder about the creative brain behind these innovations.

Most popular drink, Chai (tea) is the first choice of beverage in the morning in India. Chai breaks in office is a time for people to connect with each other, or chai on a wintery evening is an utter delight. Another drink which is consumed all over the world, including India is alcoholic beverages which includes Old Monk rum as well. Have you ever thought of mixing these two favourite drinks?

Recently, a video was shared on Twitter that shows a roadside vendor in Goa preparing tea by adding Old Monk rum to it. The clip was posted by a Twitter user DrVW30 Thursday and it has received more than 21,200 views so far and several comments from Twitterati.

First, the tea seller heats up a small kulhad (clay pot), and picks it with a tong. Next, he sets fire to the kulhad and then adds a bit of Old Monk rum from the bottle. He then pours the tea from a tea pot into the mixture. As the tea settles down, he pours it in another kulhad and serves it.

The video is from Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa and was captioned as, “Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!!”

Who knows? You may like Old Monk tea, so watch the Old Monk tea preparation video below:

Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!! 🙉 pic.twitter.com/1AYI0ikR40 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 3, 2022

Netizens were astonished at this experimental drink and commented that this combination ruined the perfect two drinks, chai and the Old Monk.

Check their reactions below: