Would you like to try Dairy Milk pakodas? Yes, this bizarre combo exists; watch video

Trying different combinations of dishes, fushion dishes can be a divine experience but how about trying bizarre food combinations something as weird as dairy milk pakodas. In a viral video, a woman is seen making chocolate pakoda at a roadside stall.

She dips an enire bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in gram flour batter and fries it. The fritters are topped with some masala and served with some green chutney. The woman hands the pakodas to a man who is waiting desperately to eat them, a fusion dish that even the foodies may not like to experiment with.

This video has been shared by RJ Rohan on Instagram. He captioned it as, “Comment me “No Womaniya” likhe Please.”

There were several reactions of the Twitter users on this viral video. Most of the users said that they would never want to try this weird fusion dish. One user wrote, "Eee bhaai khane ke time hi kyun ate ho feed me." Another user wrote, "Bhagwan ji, aise logo ko refined oil me talna please."

