Watch: Would you like to try Cold Coffee Maggi?

Cold Coffee Maggi |

Most of us love Maggie. The 2 am Maggie, hostel Maggie, pahado wali Maggie. It is an emotion than just a two-minutes snack. Everyone has their own version of Maggies, and most of us don't shy away experimenting with it. In a new bizarre experiment a video on internet is going viral — Cold Coffee and Maggie: watch the video to know more.

RJ Rohan shared a video on his Instagram handle — radiokarohan. The video shows the unique food dish seller chef Kaandi pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He opens the packet of Maggi and adds it to the coffee. He then adds veggies and tastemaker. At the end, he adds coffee powder to the cooking dish. After being cooked, the man transfers ‘cold coffee Maggi’ to a plate and adds ketchup to it.

Watch the video of this unique food preparation below:

RJ Rohan along with the video, wrote in his Instagram comments section, "Comment me RIP MAGGI likhe. (sic).' To which, many social media users commented that they would never want to try Cold Coffee Maggi.

Read the comments by the Instagram users to the above video: