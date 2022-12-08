e-Paper Get App
Viral photo: Ever seen a spooky chai cup made of extracted teeth?

You might have seen bizarre coffee mugs and tea cups being stylised in recent days, however, isn't this one too weird and creepy?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Viral photo: Ever seen a spooky chai cup made of extracted teeth? | Reddit r/Weird
Looking to gift your partner-in-crime some spooky present? Despite the fact that Halloween is already over, those who browse for creepy content would land on this viral photo that shows a cup and saucer made of the unexpected material, extracted teeth.

Are you ready to sip your favourite beverage in this bizarre cup? While most would be scared to spot this cutlery item at first instance, the internet has gone crazy to witness the pair of cup and saucer made out of human teeth.

Check out this Reddit post

Do you think netizens would have slammed their phones upon coming across the image on their mobile screens? Haha, that wasn't the case as several people took to enjoy commenting on the viral post. They were seen captioning the spooky cup. "Molar mug," a user wrote, while another added, "Canine cup." Meanwhile, a netizen took to take dig into the weird object as the comment read, "Do you clean it with a toothbrush or a sponge?"

