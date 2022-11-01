Did you know that Earth's magnetic field has a spooky sound? Listen to the audio here

Representative image of Earth's magnetic field | ESA

The European Space Agency recently revealed a spooky sound generated by the Earth's magnetic field. A magnetic field is also known as a geomagnetic field, which extends from the Earth's interior side and goes out into space where it interacts with the solar wind or flares. Even though the magnetic field is something we cannot see, this magnetic field keeps us safe from cosmic radiation and solar flares from the sun.

This research was done by the Technical University of Denmark, where they measured the magnetic signals that were taken from the space agency's Swarm satellite mission (a satellite mission to understand the magnetic field).

Listen here:

"We gained access to a very interesting sound system consisting of over 30 loudspeakers dug into the ground at Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen," said musician and project supporter Klaus Nielsen.

"We have set it up so that each speaker represents a different location on Earth and demonstrates how our magnetic field has fluctuated over the last 100,000 years."

He further said, "The rumbling of Earth’s magnetic field is accompanied by a representation of a geomagnetic storm that resulted from a solar flare on November 3, 2011, and indeed it sounds pretty scary."

Strength of the magnetic field at Earth’s surface | ESA