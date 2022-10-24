Image reminiscent of Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' captured by NASA in Baltic sea

Greenish phytoplankton swirling around Gotland in the Baltic Sea | NASA

Recently, NASA shared a captured image of the real-life replica of the 'Starry Night' by Van Gogh. NASA caught the eye by capturing a real-life 'Starry Night' in the Baltic Sea. The greenish phytoplankton was seen swirling in the sea near Gotland, a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea.

NASA stated, "Reminiscent of the swirling oil-on-canvas look of a Vincent Van Gogh painting, the dark navy, teal, and blue eddies around Gotland combine with the green and yellow blooms of phytoplankton to create a portrait of the area from orbit. Gotland island narrowly bisects the center of the image upward, surrounded by the colorful Baltic waters. Its fields and forests appear in shades of warm greens. On the island's western coast, a small area of grey highlights the county capital of Visby."

The food chain in the ocean is believed to start with phytoplankton, which are the smaller marine plants, and when they get exposed to the sun, the phytoplankton blooms.

Water nutrients and rich sunlight are necessary for these plants' reproduction and growth. Landsat satellite observations could help researchers advance their understanding of our planet. According to NASA, Landsat helps us understand how the world is changing by measuring the speed of Antarctic glaciers, monitoring water use in western US agricultural regions, and spotting deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.