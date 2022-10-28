Ahead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

NASA shares Sun's 'creepy' smile ahead of Halloween | NASA

The sun appeared to be smiling these days as it appeared a recent picture shared by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Twitter.

"Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. (sic)," Nasa captioned the picture.

What created the 'smiley' face on sun:

The reason behind the smile appearing on the sun is the coincidental positioning of coronal holes, which are said to be open magnetic fields on the sun that are cooler and less dense than the plasma around them. Coronal holes have an impact on Earth because they emit a complex stream of solar wind.

According to a media outlet, the waves that created the simley face will affect the earth around October 28 or 29.

Here is how Netizens reacted to it:

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/hDiWB8Uar0 — 🎃 Science and Technology Facilities Council 👻 (@STFC_Matters) October 27, 2022

it's also just dawned on me that @TeletubbiesHQ were right all this time about there being a face in the sun pic.twitter.com/l3NGZZqKNB — ethan's midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022

Is that the face of the Stay Puff marshmellow man from Ghostbusters? pic.twitter.com/NKpAqMrWDU — Watt on Earth Four ( it / that ) (@Watt_on_Earth4) October 27, 2022

Just in time for Halloween pic.twitter.com/E4z00m8aTN — 🦇Bat🎃Tingley🦇 (@BrettTingley) October 27, 2022

The Sun in the summer - pic.twitter.com/wxXuvQMqsl — Sudipta Sarkar (@Sudipta19106156) October 27, 2022