Ahead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

The sun appeared to be smiling these days as it appeared a recent picture shared by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Twitter.
"Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. (sic)," Nasa captioned the picture.
What created the 'smiley' face on sun:
The reason behind the smile appearing on the sun is the coincidental positioning of coronal holes, which are said to be open magnetic fields on the sun that are cooler and less dense than the plasma around them. Coronal holes have an impact on Earth because they emit a complex stream of solar wind.
According to a media outlet, the waves that created the simley face will affect the earth around October 28 or 29.
