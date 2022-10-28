e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceAhead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

Ahead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling," and the reason behind the smile appearing on the sun is the coincidental positioning of coronal holes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
NASA shares Sun's 'creepy' smile ahead of Halloween | NASA
Follow us on

The sun appeared to be smiling these days as it appeared a recent picture shared by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Twitter.

"Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. (sic)," Nasa captioned the picture.

What created the 'smiley' face on sun:

The reason behind the smile appearing on the sun is the coincidental positioning of coronal holes, which are said to be open magnetic fields on the sun that are cooler and less dense than the plasma around them. Coronal holes have an impact on Earth because they emit a complex stream of solar wind.

According to a media outlet, the waves that created the simley face will affect the earth around October 28 or 29.

Here is how Netizens reacted to it:

RECENT STORIES

Ahead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

Ahead of Halloween, NASA shares a cute picture of a smiling sun, all the way from space

Ozone hole that plays big role in global warming above Antarctic is shrinking, researchers say it...

Ozone hole that plays big role in global warming above Antarctic is shrinking, researchers say it...

NASA's Mars lander captures stunning meteoroid impact: spots more ice at the red planet

NASA's Mars lander captures stunning meteoroid impact: spots more ice at the red planet

Oldest Human DNA found in UK: Reveals human existence from the Ice Age

Oldest Human DNA found in UK: Reveals human existence from the Ice Age

It's possible that there are ancient microorganisms under Mars' surface

It's possible that there are ancient microorganisms under Mars' surface